Recruiting Station of the Year 2016: Fort Lauderdale

After a long year of hard work and dedication, Recruiting Station (RS) Fort Lauderdale earned the 2016 title of 6th Marine Corps District Recruiting Station of the Year award. To earn this title, RS Fort Lauderdale significantly exceeded their recruiting quota for the year. RS Fort Lauderdale is one of eight recruiting stations inside the 6th Marine Corps District that covers the Southeast United States.

