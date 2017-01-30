(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Warbird wins AMC Military Emergency Manager of the Year

    Warbird wins AMC Military Emergency Manager of the Year

    Photo By Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson | Master Sgt. Benjamin Hall, Air Mobility Command's Military Emergency Manager of the...

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    One Senior NCO assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron began his deployment on a high note as he was notified just days after arriving that he won the Air Mobility Command’s Military Emergency Manager of the Year award.

    Master Sgt. Benjamin Hall, who received notification of the award on Jan. 24th, deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, to Southwest Asia, where he will put his skills to use in the fight against Daesh, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

    “Winning a MAJCOM-level award is a significant accomplishment,” said Col. David C. Lyons, 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander. “Maintaining combat mission readiness is critical in the deployed environment, and Master Sgt. Hall is going to be a huge asset ensuring our skills remain razor sharp while he is here.”

    Hall, who has been in the U.S. Air Force for 18 years and an emergency manager for 12 years, managed his flight’s expeditionary engineering element. Under his guidance about $24 million worth of equipment was purchased to support operational plans in three theaters, and 71 Airmen were able to deploy in time to meet commanders’ requirements.

    But Hall’s management skills extended beyond his career’s specialty.

    He was hand-selected to augment Air Mobility Command’s inspector general team. While assigned there, he reviewed over 200 Air Force inspection system items from three major-graded areas, validating AMC’s largest C-17 Globemaster III base.

    Although Hall’s award is a significant personal achievement, he said those who guided him throughout his career share credit in his accomplishments.

    “I attribute most of my success in the career field to my past supervisors setting me up for success, both military and emergency management,” he said

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warbird wins AMC Military Emergency Manager of the Year, by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

