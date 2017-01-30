Master Sgt. Benjamin Hall, Air Mobility Command’s Military Emergency Manager of the Year, poses for a portrait at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Jan. 30, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 01:44
|Photo ID:
|3141406
|VIRIN:
|170130-F-NI989-001
|Resolution:
|5843x3901
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warbird wins AMC Military Emergency Manager of the Year, by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Warbird wins AMC Military Emergency Manager of the Year
