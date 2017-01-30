(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Warbird wins AMC Military Emergency Manager of the Year

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Master Sgt. Benjamin Hall, Air Mobility Command’s Military Emergency Manager of the Year, poses for a portrait at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Jan. 30, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 01:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warbird wins AMC Military Emergency Manager of the Year, by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCENTCOM
    COALITION
    407th AEG
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    CJTF-OIR
    IRAQ STABILITY

