Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 01:44 Photo ID: 3141406 VIRIN: 170130-F-NI989-001 Resolution: 5843x3901 Size: 3.56 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Warbird wins AMC Military Emergency Manager of the Year, by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.