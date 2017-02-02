11th annual KOH takes place in Johnson Valley

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — The Combat Center’s mission is to conduct relevant live-fire combined arms training while simultaneously ensuring the best possible quality of life for those who reside aboard the installation. In order to meet those objectives, the Combat Center strives to build mutually-beneficial relationships with the surrounding communities that guarantee harmonious living for all.



King of the Hammers is scheduled to bring racers through a portion of the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area in Johnson Valley, Calif., Feb. 3-11, 2017.



Taking place annually since 2007, King of the Hammers is considered to be one of the toughest dirt-and-rock races in the world. The holiday combines desert racing and rock crawling into one of the largest recreational wheeling weekends in Southern California. The week will commence with Hammertown opening to the public on Feb. 3 and will continue through Feb. 11, with the final King of The Hammers race taking place on Feb. 10.



In addition to the shared use area, the Combat Center will support the race with an informational booth, interactive sessions with Marines from Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs and an appearance from the Combat Center Color Guard during the opening ceremony of the final race. A press conference will also be held on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. to remind the public about the Johnson Valley App update, the shared use area closing during the month of August, and a public meeting that will take place April 1 and give the public an opportunity to gain more information on the temporary closure of the shared use area.



For more information about the Combat Center’s use of Johnson Valley, visit www.29palms.marines.mil/Staff/G5CommunityPlansPAO/JohnsonValley.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 17:24 Story ID: 222361 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th annual KOH takes place in Johnson Valley, by Cpl Medina Ayala-Lo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.