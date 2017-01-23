Shellbank's multipurpose exercise room reopens

Photo By Beverly A Joyner | A yoga class is held in the Shellbank Fitness Center’s multipurpose exercise room at...... read more read more Photo By Beverly A Joyner | A yoga class is held in the Shellbank Fitness Center’s multipurpose exercise room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 26, 2017. The room has reopened with new flooring and hosts fitness classes including yoga, step aerobics, stretch and tone, Zumba and body sculpting. When scheduled classes are not in session, the room is open to people who want to workout, however free weights and jump ropes are not allowed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Beverly Joyner) see less | View Image Page

After being closed for almost eight months due to a pipe leak, the Shellbank Fitness Center’s multipurpose exercise room at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia has reopened.



The exercise room, now equipped with a new floor, will host a variety of fitness classes, to include step aerobics, fitness and power yoga, stretch and tone, Zumba and body sculpting.



“We have a list of scheduled fitness classes at the front desk and on the JBLE website,” said John Hickok, 633rd Force Support Squadron fitness center director. “The exercise room is available during staffed hours and all of our instructors are certified.”



According Hickok, the multipurpose exercise room is part of the new overall fitness program plan. When scheduled classes are not in session, the room is open to people who want to work out, however free weights and jump ropes are not allowed.



Since reservations are not required, units and individual groups can use the room for physical training and to work out together.



“While the floor was being replaced, classes were held at the Air Combat Command fitness center,” said Hickok. “Now that classes have resumed at Shellbank, fitness center patrons seem to like the new wood floor, which has bounce and is easy on the legs.”



“I love this class not only for the benefits of the exercise but the friendships you develop and all of the interesting ladies,” said Military dependent Kathleen Murphy, a stretch and tone class participant who has been taken classes at Langley since 1990.



In the near future, a kiosk will provide free on-screen instructor-led videos featuring a variety of fitness programs and exercises.



All classes at the Shellbank and ACC fitness centers are free to active-duty, Reserve and National Guard members. Classes are $2 each for other Department of Defense cardholders and their guests.



For more information about Langley Air Force Base fitness center classes, visit www.jbleforcesupport.com or call the Shellbank Fitness Center at 225-8166.