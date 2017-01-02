(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Center leadership tour Old Schoolhouse Museum

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Text and photos by Kelly O'Sullivan

    Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, Combat Center Commanding General, and his wife, Vicki, toured the Old Schoolhouse Museum in Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 31, 2017, along with Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Hendges, Combat Center Sergeant Major; Cpl. Ben Mills, driver; Jim Ricker, Assistant Chief of Staff for Government and External Affairs; and Kristina Becker, Combat Center External Affairs Director. The group was greeted by Twentynine Palms Historical Society President Les Snodgrass, Treasurer Nolan Lockwood and volunteers Pat Rimmington and Melanie Robbins. The museum, 6760 National Park Drive, is housed in the community’s original 1927 schoolhouse, built by homesteaders at Utah Trail and Two Mile Road to serve kindergartners through eighth-graders from across the Morongo Basin. Morongo Unified School District closed the school in 1954 after a new school site was built, using the three-room building for storage until 1992, when it was sold to the historical society and moved to its present location. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information on the museum, it’s collections and historical society programs, visit www.29palmshistorical.com.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
