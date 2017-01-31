Exchange Helps Military Shoppers BE FIT with Better-for-You Food Court, Express Options

As 2017 marches on, more and more Americans’ New Year’s resolutions are falling by the wayside.



But it’s not too late to kick-start a BE FIT lifestyle—the Exchange offers plenty of healthy meal and snack options to service members and their families looking to eat healthier in 2017.



“The Exchange is committed to encouraging a BE FIT lifestyle,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Along with exercise, proper nutrition is critical to health, readiness and resiliency.”



Several Exchange-operated restaurants serve low-calorie and better-for-you options:



• Subway’s Fresh-Fit® menu includes eight sandwiches with 350 calories or less including turkey breast, Oven Roasted Chicken, and roast beef.

• Charley’s Philly Steaks offers a variety of items with 150 calories or less including grilled chicken, steak and garden salads.

• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen diners can choose from more than 20 items with less than 350 calories, including three-piece blackened tenders, Cajun rice and green beans.

• Boston Market has more than 100 meal combinations containing 550 calories or less.



For Soldiers, Airmen and family members on the go, Exchange Express locations offer several new snack options for a quick workout fuel-up, including the low-sugar, high-protein Krave Bar, available in flavors such as Chipotle Cherry Beef and Mango Jalapeno Pork.



Shoppers hungry and in a hurry can also grab Bumble Bee tuna pouches in flavors such as jalapeno, Thai chili, lemon pepper, and sun dried tomato and basil. More than 100 Express island coolers also now feature wraps, salads, hummus, yogurt, fresh fruit, milk and hard-boiled eggs.



“The Exchange recognizes how challenging it can be to eat healthy while balancing a military career with family responsibilities,” Reyes said. “That’s why Express stores worldwide offer 348 BE FIT approved items. We couldn’t be more proud to provide service members and their families with the nutrition they need to stay ready to protect America’s freedom.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 15:44 Story ID: 222194 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Helps Military Shoppers BE FIT with Better-for-You Food Court, Express Options, by Conner Hammett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.