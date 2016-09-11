Two Sailors, One Centerpiece

U.S. Navy large deck ships are known to customarily host ceremonies and receptions onboard for special occasions, such as change of commands and foreign ports. For these events it is the ship’s food service Sailors responsible for delivering first-class catering service to the ship’s guests and leadership.



Fortunately for USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), two Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship share a past in reception-catering which has driven them to perfect every reception that lands on their table.



Petty Officer 1st Class Wiellard Guillermo and Petty Officer 1st Class James Peter serve together as cooks aboard Bonhomme Richard under supply department’s S-5 division. As leading petty officer of S-5, Guillermo takes care of his Sailors in the ward room as they cater to all the nutritional needs of the officers and civilians onboard. Alongside Guillermo, Peter oversees S-5’s productivity as the ward room galley supervisor. Though they reconnected aboard Bonhomme Richard in 2015, the two first met in 2009 when they were assigned to the same division aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).



As cooks aboard Blue Ridge, Guillermo and Peter grew accustomed to hosting frequent ceremonies and special receptions for commanders and distinguished visitors.



“Coming from Blue Ridge with receptions every port- It’s our nature to do these set-ups,” said Peter.



While the two learned more about their craft aboard Blue Ridge, they also started a friendship that would stick with them.



“We’re like brothers,” said Guillermo. “We’ve done a lot of receptions together and a lot of special meals. He’s been my liberty buddy since 2009.”



Now aboard Bonhomme Richard, Guillermo and Peter bring to the table their pride, experience and a unique partnership. While they aid in the planning and preparation for every Bonhomme Richard reception, the two also take on the responsibility of the grand centerpiece cake and decoration.



“On BHR, it’s been easier having a big hangar bay for receptions,” said Peter. “Here we combine our ideas to build a five-star reception service. For the centerpiece, we always like to show the talent and the skills we have on BHR. We brainstorm and we come to an agreement. We visualize how they’re going to cut the cake and where they’re going to be standing. It all comes into play.”



As the one in charge of the ceremony cakes, Guillermo dedicates much of his time and energy into perfecting each masterpiece.



“I usually spend almost a whole day putting it together. From the logos, to building the ship, to baking the cake, to decorating and masking it- it takes about 18 hours total to put it all together. Regardless of the difficulty of it, it has to get done.”



Peter testified to Guillermo’s experience as he has been a witness to his skill since their time on Blue Ridge.



Peter said, “I tell everyone he’s the master.”



As a junior Sailor on Blue Ridge, Peter started out as a maintenance man for his division and Guillermo was the bakeshop supervisor. At the time, Peter had no interest in learning how garnish and decorate cakes, but after leaving Blue Ridge, he realized the opportunity he may have missed out on.



“I got to shore duty, and that’s when I started learning how to garnish, and it made me realize that I could’ve learned from the best in my early career,” said Peter. “We were on the same ship and he was so experienced. I thought I had missed that opportunity.”



Peter didn’t realize he would get a second chance. During their time on Bonhomme Richard, Guillermo has taught Peter more about cake decorating.



“I’m still learning and he’s still teaching me how to improve my garnish,” said Peter.



As a senior Sailor to Peter, Guillermo has recognized the growth Peter has made as a Navy cook and as an all-around Sailor.



“When I first met him, he wasn’t in the galley. He didn’t know how to cook, but now he knows how to cook and garnish. He’s well-rounded,” said Guillermo. “He’s good with maintenance and I’m good with records. We balance each other out. We have fun together. We know how each other works. What he lacks I got, what I lack he’s got.”

The duo’s professional collaboration and commitment to their crafts have positively reflected through each of their reception centerpieces onboard Bonhomme Richard. They also understand the impact that the food service team has on the command and that is what drives them to maintain the highest standards of presentation and performance.



“It’s a team effort,” said Peter. “We couldn’t do it without the food service team. The junior Sailors do some of the garnishes and they work together to help set up.”



As Peter and Guillermo continue to serve countless military officials, foreign dignitaries, families and guests, they keep in mind that the quality of their reception centerpiece makes a lasting impression on Bonhomme Richard’s guests.



“We are never satisfied,” said Peter. “We always make plans for the next reception and how we can make it more interesting. We want to make each one better and different from the last.”



Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, is on a routine deployment in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. The Bonhomme Richard ESG consists of USS Bonhomme Richard, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS Germantown (LSD 42).

