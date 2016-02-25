Stocked with a Purpose

He was put in charge of running the ship’s store, even though he was a seaman. He was then moved up in positional authority to manage the ship’s service storerooms: an E-5 position.

“I love dealing with all of this,” said Ship’s Serviceman Seaman Aashis Luitel. After every RAS, I have to take all the stock and if anything is lost or anything happens, I’m accountable for that. That’s a lot of responsibility.” The weight of this responsibility provides a value; this value defines the meaning; this meaning drives his purpose. “That’s what makes me feel, ‘Okay, I want to work here.’”

Luitel is forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard’s (LHD 6) Sailor of the Week.

All the items sold in the ship’s stores and vending machines have to be inventoried and restocked. Luitel does just that. He maintains an inventory of five storerooms containing the inventory for both ship’s stores and all shipboard vending machines.

The ship’s store is also a big contributor when it comes to funding MWR.

“Every week I have to report to my chain of command, so they can report to the CO about how much money they are going to give to MWR. Last time, we made $150,000 for MWR.”

During the last Supply Management Certification (SMC), the inspector was impressed by Luitel’s work.

“He said to me, I’m proud of you,” said Luitel. “He said this was the first time he had seen work like this on a big deck. Then he posted it on his Facebook, saying this guy is doing this. That makes me feel good.”

There were many times he would work later to make sure that all the items in the storerooms were accounted for.

“So far, I’m 100% on that,” said Luitel.

One of Luitel’s most memorable moments on Bonhomme Richard was a conversation he had with his leading petty officer, Ship’s Serviceman 1st Class Johnny Kendrick, Supply S-3 divisional leading petty officer.

“When I talk to him, I don’t feel like he’s a first class petty officer. I feel like he’s a master chief. I feel like he knows everything. When I have to talk about financial issues or I have to talk about education issues, I talk to him and it’s great. One of the most memorable times, although it was bad, was a great suggestion from him.”

During the last float, Luitel was assigned to take charge of the aft store, which meant more time spent working and more responsibilities. He had just registered for five classes, so he was stressed out about what to do. He knew he would have to drop the classes, so Luitel talked to Kendrick about it.

“He gave me a very good solution. He said, drop the classes. So I dropped all five classes. I talked to my college and they did not charge me anything. SH1 helped me on that. He sent an email to the college and the college didn’t fine me. Because of that, I got in an expedited program at a university in New York. If I stayed at the University in Florida, I would still be working on my Bachelor’s Degree. Now, I am working to get my Master’s Degree.”

Luitel is from Queens, New York and plans to apply for the officers program.

