IW Leader Visits Monterey

Courtesy Photo | 170126-N-XX082-075 MONTEREY, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) Vice Adm. Jan Tighe, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and Director of Naval Intelligence, discusses language training and education with Army Col. Phillip Deppert, the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center's commandant. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Jamie Barron/Released)

Monterey, Calif. -- Vice Adm. Jan Tighe, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and Director of Naval Intelligence, visited Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, Jan. 26.



She met with IWTC Monterey staff to hear their experience with successes and challenges for training the Navy’s linguists, cryptologic technician interpretive (CTI) Sailors, who attend the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC) at Monterey. She also discussed training and language education with Army Col. Phillip Deppert, DLIFLC’s commandant.



"Language training and education is one of our most demanding training regimens, and our linguists continue to play a critical role in Information Warfare (IW) and across our Navy," said Tighe. "The investment we make in these Sailors and what happens here in Monterey to produce linguists is critical to our Navy and nation. It is inspiring to see the program is as vibrant and productive as ever."



An all hands call at the Naval Postgraduate School gave Tighe the opportunity to engage with local members of the IW community to answer questions and talk about career progression and community changes and growth.



"It was an interesting and unique opportunity to hear directly where she sees the IW community heading in the future, and the CTI rating specifically,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Jamie Barron from IWTC Monterey. “I truly appreciated her emphasis on ensuring that we provide input to leadership to ensure our needs, concerns and ideas are well communicated."



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



