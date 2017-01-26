170126-N-XX082-075

MONTEREY, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) Vice Adm. Jan Tighe, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and Director of Naval Intelligence, discusses language training and education with Army Col. Phillip Deppert, the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center's commandant. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Jamie Barron/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:03 Photo ID: 3130657 VIRIN: 170126-N-XX082-075 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 5.66 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IW Leader Visits Monterey [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.