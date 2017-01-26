IW Leader Visits Monterey

170126-N-XX082-075
MONTEREY, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) Vice Adm. Jan Tighe, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and Director of Naval Intelligence, discusses language training and education with Army Col. Phillip Deppert, the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center's commandant. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Jamie Barron/Released)
01.26.2017
01.30.2017
MONTEREY, CA, US
