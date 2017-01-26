(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IW Leader Visits Monterey

    IW Leader Visits Monterey

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    170126-N-XX082-075
    MONTEREY, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) Vice Adm. Jan Tighe, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and Director of Naval Intelligence, discusses language training and education with Army Col. Phillip Deppert, the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center's commandant. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Jamie Barron/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:03
    Photo ID: 3130657
    VIRIN: 170126-N-XX082-075
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    This work, IW Leader Visits Monterey [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    IW Leader Visits Monterey
    IW Leader Visits Monterey

    IW Leader Visits Monterey

    Monterey
    linguist
    language
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    training
    Jan Tighe
    DLIFLC
    information warfare
    IW
    IWTC
    Information Warfare Training Command
    Director of Naval Intelligence
    Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare

