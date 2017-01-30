Corps of Engineers initiates scoping for Lake Cumberland water reallocation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 30, 2017) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces it is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to evaluate alternatives for a water reallocation study for Lake Cumberland in south central Kentucky.



The Corps is soliciting comments from the public; federal, state and local agencies and officials; and other interested parties concerning environmental issues that should be addressed in the course of the NEPA process.



Alternatives to be evaluated and considered include:

• Alternative 1 – Continuation of current unauthorized withdrawals at Lake Cumberland.

• Alternative 2 – Reallocation of storage for water supply to meet current withdrawal amounts.

• Alternative 3 – Reallocation of storage for water supply to meet the 2035 demands.

• Alternative 4 – Reallocation of storage for water supply to meet the 2035 demands plus future water supply demands at Wolf Creek Dam.



The scoping letter is available online at https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Media/Public-Notices/Article/1064108/scoping-letter-proposed-water-reallocation-of-storage-for-water-supply-in-lake/.



For more information or to make comments please E-mail at CorpsLRNPlanningPublicCom@usace.army.mil. Please submit comments by March 1, 2017 to assure evaluation and inclusion in the process. The participation of the public is appreciated.



