New 403rd Wing commander facing challenges with optimism

Courtesy Photo | Col. Frank Amodeo, commander of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss.,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Frank Amodeo, commander of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., salutes Airmen assigned to the 345th and 815th Airlift Squadrons as they prepare for takeoff on a deployment to support airlift operations in Southwest Asia Sept. 9. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- A week before assuming command of the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, he said farewell to 160 Airmen deploying overseas.



He was already dealing with the impacts of civilian furloughs and other effects of sequestration, severe automatic spending cuts to U.S. federal spending that took effect in March as a result of the 2011 Budget Control Act, when the government shut down Oct. 1. He was forced to cancel the October Unit Training Assembly and left with a bare-bones staff.



Tropical Storm Karen blew into the Gulf later that week, and the wing evacuated aircraft and crews to Texas.



There has been no shortage of challenges for Col. Frank L. Amodeo, and his job doesn't appear that it will get any easier in 2014.



The wing undergoes a Unit Effectiveness Inspection in January and in October the organization is faced with a potential restructuring and loss of half the C-130J fleet and two tactical airlift squadrons, the 815th and 345th Airlift Squadrons. Going into the second year of sequestration, Amodeo will also be challenged with providing support for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's hurricane hunting mission under an expected constrained budget.



Despite these obstacles, he keeps an optimistic attitude.



"My philosophy is to take what you have and make it better. My goal is to ensure I provide outstanding support to this great wing and its Airmen and families," said the commander who joined the Air Force in 1986 and transferred to the Air Force Reserve in 2000.



"Regardless of what our Citizen Airmen are faced with, they always step-up and make the mission happen. Airmen protect our freedom, our way of life and our constitution. They, and their families, give so much."



It's the colonel's goal to take care of Airmen and their families. He plans to do this by increasing the lines of communication between leadership and Airmen through programs such as the Human Resources Development Council and the Key Spouse Program.



The purpose of HRDC is to advise commanders and make recommendations on topics related to its members and is a forum for sharing ideas to improve recruiting and retention, diversity and mentoring.



"This council of Airmen from all demographics in our wing will create a new avenue for communication, directly linked to wing leadership, for unique issues affecting them," said the commander.



In addition to hearing from Airmen, the commander also wants to ensure that Airmen who are going above and beyond in their service to the wing are being recognized, he said.



"We will recognize their exceptional pride, dedication and service with our quarterly and annual awards and the timely presentation of Air Force medals and decorations," Amodeo said.



Airmen accomplish the mission; however, family members play a crucial role as well.



"Deployments are not only challenging to our Airmen but they are also hard on the spouses left behind to care for the children and maintain the household," said the colonel. "We couldn't accomplish the mission without the support of our spouses and family members. That's why the Key Spouse Program is so important."



The Key Spouse Program is the commander's program designed to enhance readiness by partnering with unit leadership, volunteer Key Spouses, families, the Airman & Family Readiness Center and other community and helping agencies.



"The Key Spouse program here has reached out to every family of our deployed members, and we have helped several families. We now have volunteers from every squadron in the wing. After training with our 81st Training Wing Airmen and Family Readiness, we will be postured to better serve our families.



When the wing commander isn't working through challenges and improving the communication between Airmen and their families, he said he enjoys all the Gulf Coast has to offer: a beautiful view and outstanding people.



"I love the Gulf Coast," he said. "The people are so friendly and have welcomed my family and me into the community. This community has a love for the military. Being part of a great community, a great wing and the best Air Force installation in the world makes this job wonderful."