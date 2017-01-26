(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief's Choice Award -- SrA Kelsey Joseph

    Chief's Choice Award

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk | Senior Airman Kelsey Joseph, a 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communication system...... read more read more

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Q1) Where is your hometown?
    A1) Wolcott, Connecticut

    Q2) How long have you been in the Air Force?
    A2) Three years

    Q3) How long have you been at Holloman?
    A3) Two years

    Q4) What squadron are you a part of, what is your job title and what are your duties?
    A4) 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Aircraft Communication Maintenance Unit communication system journeyman. I inspect and maintain the ground control stations, and satellite communication equipment in support of the USAF’s largest Remotely Piloted Aircraft Formal Training Unit

    Q5) What is your personal motto?
    A5) In life, I do not believe any person deserves anything; You must work hard and earn the things you want and need.

    Q6) Name two of your long-term goals?
    A6a) Obtain a bachelor degree
    A6b) Go to Officer Training School

    Q7) What are your off-duty interests and hobbies?
    A7) Staying active, hiking, my dog, nature, helping others, shooting (marksmanship), motorcycles, friends and family

    Q8) Who or what are your inspirations?
    A8) Grandfather and mother, people who help others selflessly, people who work hard and earn what they have, people who are optimistic, and people who bring family together

    Nominating reason for selection:

    CMSgt Seth L. Rector, Reaper AMU Superintendent

    Senior Airman Joseph was part of a three-person team deployed to Duke Field, Eglin Air Force Base, FL, in support of Combat Hammer, which is the Air-to-Ground effort in the weapon system evaluation program. She was instrumental to the initial setup of a dual Global Communications System, two Ground Data Terminals and a Satellite Communication Earth Terminal Subsystem (SETTS) in less than a week. Specifically, she worked tirelessly to repair waveguides damaged during shipment. Despite the dire condition of the SETTS, her tenacity resulted in a complete refurbish and ensured the vital SATCOM link was ready for the first day of flying. The deployment was a resounding success, with 16 out of 16 targets sunk. As a result, 26 Weapons Squadron was able to refine MQ-9 Reaper maritime target engagement tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:36
    Story ID: 221459
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    Hometown: WOLCOTT, CT, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief's Choice Award -- SrA Kelsey Joseph, by TSgt Amanda Junk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chief's Choice Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT