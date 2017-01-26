Chief's Choice Award -- SrA Kelsey Joseph

Q1) Where is your hometown?

A1) Wolcott, Connecticut



Q2) How long have you been in the Air Force?

A2) Three years



Q3) How long have you been at Holloman?

A3) Two years



Q4) What squadron are you a part of, what is your job title and what are your duties?

A4) 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Aircraft Communication Maintenance Unit communication system journeyman. I inspect and maintain the ground control stations, and satellite communication equipment in support of the USAF’s largest Remotely Piloted Aircraft Formal Training Unit



Q5) What is your personal motto?

A5) In life, I do not believe any person deserves anything; You must work hard and earn the things you want and need.



Q6) Name two of your long-term goals?

A6a) Obtain a bachelor degree

A6b) Go to Officer Training School



Q7) What are your off-duty interests and hobbies?

A7) Staying active, hiking, my dog, nature, helping others, shooting (marksmanship), motorcycles, friends and family



Q8) Who or what are your inspirations?

A8) Grandfather and mother, people who help others selflessly, people who work hard and earn what they have, people who are optimistic, and people who bring family together



Nominating reason for selection:



CMSgt Seth L. Rector, Reaper AMU Superintendent



Senior Airman Joseph was part of a three-person team deployed to Duke Field, Eglin Air Force Base, FL, in support of Combat Hammer, which is the Air-to-Ground effort in the weapon system evaluation program. She was instrumental to the initial setup of a dual Global Communications System, two Ground Data Terminals and a Satellite Communication Earth Terminal Subsystem (SETTS) in less than a week. Specifically, she worked tirelessly to repair waveguides damaged during shipment. Despite the dire condition of the SETTS, her tenacity resulted in a complete refurbish and ensured the vital SATCOM link was ready for the first day of flying. The deployment was a resounding success, with 16 out of 16 targets sunk. As a result, 26 Weapons Squadron was able to refine MQ-9 Reaper maritime target engagement tactics, techniques, and procedures.

