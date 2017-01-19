(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief's Choice Award

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Kelsey Joseph, a 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communication system journeyman, receives a Chief’s Choice Award, from Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, the 49th AMXS Superintendent Jan. 19, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)

    This work, Chief's Choice Award, by TSgt Amanda Junk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Chief's Choice Award -- SrA Kelsey Joseph

    Chief's Choice

