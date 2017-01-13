Iraqi Security Force practices squad-level assault tactics

Photo By Sgt. Lisa Soy | An Iraqi platoon commander discusses scheme of maneuver to his platoon in preparation...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lisa Soy | An Iraqi platoon commander discusses scheme of maneuver to his platoon in preparation for their upcoming culmination exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy) see less | View Image Page

The Government of Iraq sends Iraqi Army and Border Guard Police units to Al Asad Air Base to learn and practice proven patrol and clearing techniques in urban warfare environments.



“Building our Iraqi partners’ warfighting capacity remains a major focus of our Coalition mission in support of the Government of Iraq,” said U.S. Marine Col. Frid Fridriksson, commander of Task Force Al Asad. “Through our combined efforts, American, British, Danish, Latvian and Estonian forces are developing operationally capable Iraqi forces who are making solid progress in the effort to eradicate Da’esh from Iraq.”



During one particular day of training on January 13, soldiers of the 7th Iraqi Army Division planned, coordinated and rehearsed their assault at a rock table, where each movement, security position and building clearance activity was choreographed prior to the assault. The squad practiced the assault several times under changing conditions to reflect the chaos and circumstances they are likely to face when they return to operations in the Euphrates River valley.



“Iraq’s forces are gaining essential skills, techniques, tactics, and procedures in the fight against our common enemy,” said Iraqi Maj. Gen. Qassim, commanding general of the Jazirah Operations Command. “This training and practice are the keys to our unparalleled success.”





Following several days of refresher training, this squad of 7th Iraqi Army Division soldiers graduated from their training with a moment of celebration among trainers and trainees. The trainees will be back in the fight to defeat Da’esh, where they will clear buildings with the confidence and precision of a well-trained force. The trainers at Task Force Al Asad will soon welcome another unit for operational training tailored to that unit’s mission in Iraq.