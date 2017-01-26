Why I fell in love with Lean Six Sigma

So, this is designed to remove waste from the process? So, if my leadership learns more about Lean Six Sigma, I won’t have to sit in 4 hour meetings each day? Does this lay a path from strategy to execution? Well, then sign me up and better yet, how can I gain “buy in” for the leadership to also attend this course?

Have you ever said to yourself, “Shut up all of your solutions until you have determined the root cause of the problem? What if I told you that you will see “Six Sigma in your everyday life?” How many times have you heard time is money? We as leaders fail to see the bigger picture because we are preoccupied with the anxiety of missing “the bus”, the boss shouting to meet the deadlines, you find yourself caught up in all of the administrative requirements that look more like a traffic jam.





Lean Six Sigma gets us to work as a team, work within the Common Operating Picture and gives us the “impact of our lost time on our performance and ultimately our Combat Mission Effectiveness.” In our role as military leaders, we have no room for mistakes or accidents. What we do each day is to take care of our soldiers and airman. They deserve the best our leadership has to offer.

Still not convinced that Lean Six Sigma is important? Read on…





What Every Green Belt Candidate Should Know:





1. You’ll work smarter, not harder.



2. Not everyone on your Green Belt team is going to like the Six Sigma improvement process. Change is often difficult for people to embrace. Your leadership, your champion and stakeholders will play a critical role in shaping the team and the project’s outcomes.

3. Green Belts should only start a project if there is top management sponsorship willing to commit necessary resources.



4. Green Belts should have a solid communication plan that is reviewed at each meeting to ensure that the right information about the project goes up, down and out to all stakeholders.



5. The Green Belt should expect to work on and improve their team facilitation skills continuously. And how to you keep these facilitation skills “sharp”-- by continually working on them.



6. Green Belts can help overcome resistance to change by involving their co-workers in the process and leading them to data-driven solutions.



7. Green Belts can make their directorates----LOOK GOOD!



8. Green Belts lead Six Sigma improvement projects part time. Usually 25 percent to 50 percent of their time is spent on Six Sigma projects. See 1. You’ll work smarter, not harder.

