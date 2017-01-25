Urgent or Emergency? Naval Hospital Bremerton Urgent Care Clinic Explained

Photo By Douglas Stutz | What’s the difference between an Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) and an Emergency Room...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | What’s the difference between an Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) and an Emergency Room (ER)? Where and when should Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) beneficiaries go for care? NHB providers and support staff understand that determining where to seek immediate care can be confusing. Anyone with a potential threat to loss of life, limb or eye-sight should go immediately to the nearest ER – or call 911 – instead of traveling to NHB’s UCC (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs). see less | View Image Page

What’s the difference between an Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) and an Emergency Room (ER)?



Where and when should Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) beneficiaries go for care?



NHB providers and support staff understand that determining where to seek immediate care can be confusing.



The Nurse Advice Line is an exceptional resource available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The nurse will discuss the patient’s concerns and provide recommendations for home treatment/care if applicable, and whether the issue should be addressed via an ER or UCC.



The Nurse Advice Line’s toll free number is 1-800-874-2273, and then select option one.



According to Cmdr. James Morris, NHB UCC Department Head, it is imperative that anyone with a potential threat to loss of life, limb or eye-sight go immediately to the nearest ER – or call 911 – instead of traveling to NHB’s UCC.



“The right care in an expedient manner for an emergency condition requires patients to determine what the severity of their situation may be. There are some general guidelines to follow concerning this process. Trauma sustained from falls greater than five feet, an auto accident, accidental discharge of a weapon, arterial bleeding, or bleeding that is not controlled after applying pressure for 30 minutes should be seen in an Emergency Room. Other emergency conditions include chest pain, passing out, stroke symptoms, maternity complications, or psychiatric issues such as attempted suicide and suicidal ideation,” said Morris.



Morris stressed that patients will never be turned away from the UCC.



“However, definitive treatment may be delayed if the condition is beyond our facility’s capability to care for it. Transport to a higher level care facility would then be arranged, which presents a potentially significant delay to the patient. This also affects patients who are appropriate for the UCC. Delays in treatment will ultimately follow because the provider will be tied up managing the more severe patients,” Morris said.



When someone needs an ER service that can't be provided here, the NHB UCC team rallies to stabilize and transport the patient to a higher level of care. An ambulance - air or ground - is contacted to transport the patient from NHB to Madigan Army Medical Center, or another medical facility depending on the specific needs of the patient. The time to transfer can be adversely impacted by other medical events on the Kitsap Peninsula that affect the availability of Emergency Medical Services transport and hospital beds.



“The UCC does not replace the primary care provider. It is a convenient option for beneficiaries with an urgent illness or injury after regular clinic hours, or when their regular provider or primary care team is unable to offer a timely appointment. NHB’s UCC will be there for you and your family 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” stated Morris.



The bottom line is that NHB encourages beneficiaries to immediately head to the nearest hospital emergency room or call 911 if they have a life threatening or serious health problem.



Conditions that require emergency medical care include:

Severe chest pain or difficulty breathing

Compound fracture (bone protrudes through skin)

Convulsions, seizures or loss of consciousness

Fever in newborn (less than three months old)

Heavy, uncontrollable bleeding

Deep knife wounds or gunshot wounds

Moderate to severe burns

Poisoning

Eye injuries or loss of vision

Anaphylaxis (allergic reactions)

Serious head, neck or back injury

Severe abdominal pain

(Signs of) Heart attack (i.e. chest pain lasting longer than two minutes)

(Signs of) Stroke (e.g. loss of vision, sudden numbness, weakness, slurred speech, or confusion)

Suicidal or homicidal feelings



Urgent medical conditions are ones that are not considered emergencies but still require care within 24 hours. Below are some examples of such conditions:

Accidents and falls (less than five feet)

Sprains and strains

Moderate back problems

Breathing difficulties (i.e. mild to moderate asthma)

Bleeding/cuts - not bleeding a lot but requiring stitches

Diagnostic services, including X-rays and laboratory tests

Eye irritation and redness

Fever or flu

Vomiting, diarrhea or dehydration

Severe sore throat or cough

Minor broken bones and fractures (i.e. fingers, toes)

Skin rashes and infections

Urinary tract infections



Beneficiaries should try to make an appointment with their primary care provider or Medical Home Port team.



NHB’s Medical Home Port teams deliver basic care for common ailments and illnesses, minor injuries and routine health exams, as well as assisting every patient with optimizing their health care.



Patients are encouraged to use their Medical Home Port team to schedule appointments for common illnesses such as flu and fever; minor injuries such as sprains and strains; and regular physicals, prescription refills, vaccinations and screenings.



Patients who wish to contact their medical provider online can sign up for the free, secure message system RelayHealth on the following links:



http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhbrem/pages/MedicalHomePort.aspx

https://app.relayhealth.com/security/login/default.aspx?BID=nhbrem

Important phone numbers:

TRICARE Regional Appointment Center 1-800-404-4506

United Health Military & Veterans 1-877-988-9378

NHB Pharmacy Refills (360) 475-4217

NHB Primary Care Clinics

Family Medicine Clinic (360) 475-4379

Internal Medicine Clinic (360) 475-4206

Pediatric Clinic (360) 475-4216

Branch Health Clinics

BHC Bangor (360) 315-4391

BHC Everett (425) 304-4060

BHC Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (360) 476-2508