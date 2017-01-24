Urgent or Emergency? Naval Hospital Bremerton Urgent Care Clinic Explained

What’s the difference between an Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) and an Emergency Room (ER)? Where and when should Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) beneficiaries go for care? NHB providers and support staff understand that determining where to seek immediate care can be confusing. Anyone with a potential threat to loss of life, limb or eye-sight should go immediately to the nearest ER – or call 911 – instead of traveling to NHB’s UCC (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs).

