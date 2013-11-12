Local Jiu Jitsu instructor teaches reservists, family members basics of self-defense

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- One out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime, according to the Rape Crisis Center.



Chief Master Sgt. Sheila Richard is one of those statistics. She was sexually assaulted when she was 19 years old.



"I knew the experience was going to make or break me, so I decided to do something about it and enrolled in a self-defense course," said Richard, a first sergeant with the 403rd Maintenance Squadron. The chief enrolled in Karate and over the course of three years earned her yellow belt.



"I was determined that this was never going to happen to me again and if ever attacked I was going to get away, and that person was going to get hurt in the process," she said. "What I learned in that self-defense course has stayed with me throughout my entire life. It gave me confidence, which has benefited me in my personal and professional life."



As a first sergeant, giving people the tools to cope and excel in life is part of Richard's job. So, she recruited self-defense and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor Ann E. Sanford to teach female Airmen and reservists' wives and their daughters the basics of self-defense during a two-hour training session at the Roberts Maintenance Facility Dec. 8.



"Self-defense starts way before things get physical," said Sanford, who teaches at a local Mixed Martial Arts club. "Prevention is the best self-defense, and your main weapon is awareness. Have a mindset for safety."



Sanford went on to explain to the more than 30 women in the audience that for a rape to occur there has to be a target, a predator, and an opportunity. Rapists choose women based on their vulnerability. They are looking for someone who is distracted and easy to isolate, she said.



"Be aware of your surroundings, and walk with confidence and a purpose, wherever you are going," she said. "Have those keys out and in your hand or that mace available."



If confronted, she advised women to use their voice.



"Don't be afraid to yell or scream," she said. "In many cases, the attacker will give up if you put up a fight."



As a two-time world title holder, Sanford knows a few things about fighting. The 110-pound, 5-foot, 5-inch instructor demonstrated several Brazilian Jiu Jitsu techniques. Jiu Jitsu focuses on grappling and ground fighting. A smaller, weaker person can defend them self against a bigger, stronger opponent by taking the fight to the ground and then applying joint-locks and chokeholds to defeat their assailant. While it takes years to master the combat sport, Sanford showed 403rd Wing Airmen and family members some of the most effective defense moves to protect themselves and to escape.



Capt. Lisa Kostellic, 403rd Wing Mission Support Group executive officer, said she took the class because it was a great opportunity to further hone her self-defense skills and learn some new techniques to protect herself and her family.



"Having a toddler has made me extra distracted," she said. "Although I don't go out much with my daughter during the more vulnerable times, night for example, I realized that I could be over taken by someone who wants to hurt me a lot faster because it's a total game changer when my daughter is involved. What I found most beneficial about the class was how easy it can be for a person of small stature to get out of a dangerous situation if they have the knowledge and skills.



Although two hours wasn't enough time for Kostellic to master everything Sanford taught her that day, the captain said she plans to take Sanford's full class at the earliest opportunity.



At the end of the course, everyone sat around Sanford and she provided some statistics about sexual assault.



"In America, every two minutes a rape is reported," she said. "Seventy-three percent of those rapes are by someone the victim knew, and 57 percent of those rapes occurred on a date."



The top five places women get attacked are at college campuses, gas stations or convenience stores, ATM machines, parking lots and garages, with the number one location being a person's home, she said.



"Remember, you are worth defending," said Sanford. "Take realistic precautions against the risks, and be aware."



For Richard, the course was not only a refresher but a reminder of the importance of giving Airmen the knowledge and skills to protect themselves, she said.



"I often think of what I would have done if I had taken the self-defense course prior to being assaulted," said the chief. "It's important to me to protect Airmen and their families because as a first sergeant, the last thing I want to get is "that" call, and unfortunately, I have got "that" call. If a course like this is going to help an Airman or a family member it's all worth it."



The chief has plans to have Sanford return to teach the self-defense course again as well as getting an instructor for a men's self-defense class.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2013 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 13:54 Story ID: 221333 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local Jiu Jitsu instructor teaches reservists, family members basics of self-defense, by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.