Afghan Military Police Guard Command Training Exercise

PARWAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan (Jan. 17, 2017) - Guard force training and rehearsing inside the Afghanistan National Detention Facility Prison - Parwan. The Afghanistan National Army Military Police Guard Command conducted an emergency action drill, Jan. 17, 2017 at the detention facility to test response capabilities both inside the prison and all necessary external support. Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

PARWAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan (Jan. 25, 2017) - The Afghan Military Police Guard Command (MPGC) conducted an emergency action drill exercise, Jan. 17, 2017, at the Afghanistan National Detention Facility Prison - Parwan (ANDFP-P).



The exercise scenario tested the response capabilities both inside prison and the entire National Security Justice Center and included close coordination with local Afghan National Army units and coalition forces at nearby Bagram Airfield.



MPGC Commander, Lt. Gen. Mir Saheb Gul was responsible for the overall exercise from planning through the execution of the drill, Jan. 17.



This exercise marked the first large-scale training within the ANDFP-P in more than a year. MPGC division commander, Maj. Gen. Haji Safiullah and brigade commander, Brig. Gen. Timor Shah Ghori, were present throughout the entire exercise.



This event was the culmination of weeks of planning that included several 'table-top' rehearsals, a full-dress rehearsal, and a full operations order briefing before executing the Jan. 17th drill.



The exercise was a success and afterwards the MPGC conducted an after-action-review to discuss lessons learned and help guid potential adjustments for future training and exercises.



The MPGC plans to conduct similar emergency action drills periodically throughout the year to improve the overall security posture of the Parwan detention facility.