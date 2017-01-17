(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Afghan MPGC Training Exercise [Image 4 of 9]

    Afghan MPGC Training Exercise

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Robert Harrison 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    PARWAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan (Jan. 17, 2017) - A sign inside the Afghanistan National Detention Facility Prison - Parwan. The Afghanistan National Army Military Police Guard Command conducted an emergency action drill, Jan. 17, 2017 at the detention facility to test response capabilities both inside the prison and all necessary external support. Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 05:07
    Photo ID: 3122568
    VIRIN: 170117-A-PK978-002
    Resolution: 3525x2832
    Size: 674.56 KB
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan MPGC Training Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Afghanistan
    Resolute Support Mission

