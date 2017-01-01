Photo By Sgt. Christopher Bigelow | In an effort to increase a shared understanding of theater level logistics throughout...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Christopher Bigelow | In an effort to increase a shared understanding of theater level logistics throughout the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations (AOR), Kuwaiti Armed Forces and 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) logistics leadership met at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 19. The joint effort was to develop and increase between the U.S. and Kuwaiti armies via a Tactical Logistics Exchange (TLE). (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow) see less | View Image Page

In an effort to increase a shared understanding of theater level logistics throughout the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations (AOR), Kuwaiti Armed Forces and 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) logistics leadership met at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 19.

The joint effort was to develop and increase between the U.S. and Kuwaiti armies via a Tactical Logistics Exchange (TLE).

“This event will bring the 1st TSC and Kuwaiti planning and logistics staffs together," said Col. Marty T. Pennock, civil affairs chief, 1st TSC, and native of Sioux Falls, North Dakota.

The forces met to set clear objectives for future logistics training exchanges.

"Our goal is to develop a scenario based engagement focusing on the sustainment capabilities of the Kuwaiti army to enhance our exchanged information,” said Pennock.

The 1st TSC and Kuwaiti officials worked to have a clear objective before executing any combined scenarios.

“The purpose of this forum is to refine and clarify the planning process we have for the scheduled Tactical Logistics Exchange,” said Maj. Steve McKnight, civil affairs officer, 1st TSC.

“Together we will make sure the TLE offers key takeaways for both the 1st TSC and the Kuwaiti logistics community,” McKnight added.

The TLE is a shaping event for KAZMA IV.

KAZMA IV is the fourth iteration in a series of exchanges designed to strengthen and sustain current relationships between the 1st TSC and the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.

KAZMA IV is a tabletop discussion focused on operational level logistics staff processes, which enhance the bi-lateral military relationships between the armed forces.

The Kuwait based TLE provides function checks for staff processes, promotes improved communication and highlights the importance of interoperability in the contemporary operating environment within the CENTCOM AOR.

Interoperability is the key skill to be practiced during the TLE.

"Interoperability is a perishable military skill and only through continuous training and deliberate exchange are units of differing nations able to operate together to achieve a common goal," said Pennock.

A full spectrum of theater level logistics occurs each and every day within the CENTCOMS AOR, and those continual logistics missions have led to the development of some of the world’s finest logisticians, said Maj. Gen. Paul C. Hurley Jr., commanding general, 1st TSC.

“With today’s complex environment, we need agile and adaptive logistics leaders. We need leaders broad enough to handle the challenges of full spectrum operations in an era of persistent conflict and exchanges like this TLE keep our and our allies logisticians sharp, ready, and prepared for anything that lies ahead,” said Hurley.

The 1st TSC provides mission command and operational-level sustainment support to Army, Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Forces; sets the theater; and conducts theater security cooperation, the 1s TSC is postured to meet all U.S. Army Central Command sustainment missions, across the full range of military operations throughout the CENTCOM AOR.