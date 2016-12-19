(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tactical Logistics

    Tactical Logistics

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    In an effort to increase a shared understanding of theater level logistics throughout the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations (AOR), Kuwaiti Armed Forces and 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) logistics leadership met at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 19.
    The joint effort was to develop and increase between the U.S. and Kuwaiti armies via a Tactical Logistics Exchange (TLE).
    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 03:14
    Photo ID: 3122549
    VIRIN: 161219-A-PF724-002
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Logistics, by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tactical Logistics Exchange

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    1st TSC
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    USAR
    Army
    316th ESC
    Kuwaiti Armed Forces

