In an effort to increase a shared understanding of theater level logistics throughout the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations (AOR), Kuwaiti Armed Forces and 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) logistics leadership met at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 19.

The joint effort was to develop and increase between the U.S. and Kuwaiti armies via a Tactical Logistics Exchange (TLE).

(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

