(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Service Members and State Employees Recognized for Service to Arkansas

    2016 Arkansas National Guard Employee of the Year Ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. Stephen Wright | Select service members and state employees of the Arkansas National Guard receive...... read more read more

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Story by Sgt. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The selected individuals were chosen based on six different categories; an Army and Air Force active duty service member, an Army and Air Force federal technician, and two state civilian employees, one in an administrative category and another from a non-administrative category.

    Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, Adjutant General for the Arkansas National Guard, presented the awards to the winners at the ceremony. The employees that were selected for the award were chosen based off of their performance of duties, work ethic, safety, contributions to the Arkansas National Guard and community involvement.

    The six employees that were selected as the Employee of the Year received a five day administrative leave, a plaque, and a $300.00 check from the Morale, Welfare and Recreation fund in addition to the medal which was pinned on each of them by the Adjutant General.

    The 2016 Arkansas National Guard Employee of the Year winners are: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Ervin of the 87th Troop Command, Sgt. 1st Class Katheryn Stewart of the Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, Master Sgt. Detrick Mullins of the 189th Maintenance Group, Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Angus of the 189th Mission Support Group, Mr. Zachary Lehr of the Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office, and Mr. James Carter of the 189th Airlift Wing.

    Numerous Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees were nominated for employee of the year but only one was chosen from each of the six different categories to claim the title. All that were nominated were recognized at the ceremony for their dedication and contributions to the Arkansas National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 17:38
    Story ID: 221208
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members and State Employees Recognized for Service to Arkansas, by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guard
    Little Rock
    Camp Robinson
    PAO
    Arkansas National Guard
    Public Affairs
    NG
    Army
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Public Affairs Office
    North Little Rock
    RMTC
    ARNG
    Stephen Wright
    Employee of the Year
    NLR
    Robinson Maneuver Training Center
    AR ARNG
    SGT. Stephen M. Wright

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT