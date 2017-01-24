Service Members and State Employees Recognized for Service to Arkansas

The selected individuals were chosen based on six different categories; an Army and Air Force active duty service member, an Army and Air Force federal technician, and two state civilian employees, one in an administrative category and another from a non-administrative category.



Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, Adjutant General for the Arkansas National Guard, presented the awards to the winners at the ceremony. The employees that were selected for the award were chosen based off of their performance of duties, work ethic, safety, contributions to the Arkansas National Guard and community involvement.



The six employees that were selected as the Employee of the Year received a five day administrative leave, a plaque, and a $300.00 check from the Morale, Welfare and Recreation fund in addition to the medal which was pinned on each of them by the Adjutant General.



The 2016 Arkansas National Guard Employee of the Year winners are: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Ervin of the 87th Troop Command, Sgt. 1st Class Katheryn Stewart of the Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, Master Sgt. Detrick Mullins of the 189th Maintenance Group, Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Angus of the 189th Mission Support Group, Mr. Zachary Lehr of the Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office, and Mr. James Carter of the 189th Airlift Wing.



Numerous Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees were nominated for employee of the year but only one was chosen from each of the six different categories to claim the title. All that were nominated were recognized at the ceremony for their dedication and contributions to the Arkansas National Guard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 17:38 Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US