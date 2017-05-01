Capt. Tyler Freeman took command of the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron during a change of command ceremony. Jan 5.



A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 07:31 Story ID: 221120 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332nd EFSS welcomes new commander, by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.