U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Freeman, 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron incoming commander, receives command from Col. Daniel Guinan, 332nd Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony Jan. 5, 2017, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 07:31
|Photo ID:
|3120276
|VIRIN:
|170105-F-GH936-501
|Resolution:
|2873x2052
|Size:
|988.98 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 332nd EFSS welcomes new commander, by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
332nd EFSS welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT