Saving lives one unit at a time

Team Shaw members gathered to participate in a blood drive during National Blood Donor Month at the community center here, Jan. 20.



The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors Jan. 4, due to winter weather forcing the cancellation of blood drives in December 2016.



“Volunteer donors allow the Red Cross to make blood available to any patients who need it,” said Maya Franklin, Carolinas Red Cross Blood Services external communications manager. “Forty-four thousand pints of blood are needed in the United States each day.”



Donors contributed approximately 15 minutes of their time for the actual donation, but took time to be screened before donating. Potential donors registered, read an information booklet and had a health history review prior to approval for donation.



Donors 17 years of age or older, weighing at least 110 pounds and in good health can donate blood every 56 days, said Franklin.



Senior Airman Mike Strickland, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman, said he tries to donate blood every year.



Although the reasons donors choose to donate may vary, each donation has the ability to impact the lives of others. One donation has the potential to save up to three lives.



“Every two seconds, a patient in the United States needs a blood transfusion,” said Franklin. “Regular donors are needed to meet the demands of hospitals and transfusion centers that provide lifesaving treatment for patients.”



Donations from individuals of all blood types are needed throughout the year. Type O negative blood donations are in highest demand because it is the universal blood type and can potentially be used to treat individuals with any blood type.



To those considering donating, Franklin said, “Give now! Roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life. Roughly 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood, but less than 10 percent give each year.”



Dates for blood drives scheduled at the Shaw community center are:

−March 24 (ARC)

−May 26 (Armed Services Blood Program)

−July 28 (ARC)

−Sept. 29 (ARC)

−Nov. 24 (ASBP)



For more information, or to find a local ARC blood drive, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 14:59 Story ID: 221024 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saving lives one unit at a time, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.