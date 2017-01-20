DC National Guard Plays Pivotal Partner in 58th Presidential Inauguration

In support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) held a swearing-in for more than 3,000 police officers from several states at the DC Armory in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 19.



Support elements such as the Construction Facility Management Office and Department of Information Management are essential to planning and coordinating with outside agencies such as MPD to help facilitate their needs.



“We have a close relationship with the MPD, assisting each other on missions and our facility is great for events as large as this said,” Lt. Col. Craig Hunter, director of Military Support for the District of Columbia National Guard. “An event such as this is essential to the Inauguration because MPD could not do this Inauguration without additional officers getting properly sworn in by US marshals.”



Col. Anthony Jackson, director of Construction and Facilities Management Office, District of Columbia National Guard, has a special relationship with the MPD because he also serves on the force as an officer in third district.



Jackson said, “ We are partners, we share the same territory and we are Capital Guardians, so it’s important to help each. Once, I received the orders, I used my tactical training to secure the necessary supplies for the MPD event, such as over 1,000 chairs and the usage of soldiers from 276 Military Police Company to assist the CFMO in setup .”



In addition, communications is essential to a major event such as this.



“A lot of support goes into this, we need to ensure all the equipment is functional , all of their needs such as audio, visuals, slideshows , microphones, types of feeds and how they going to have a setup are addressed” said Lt. Col. Michael Jackson, the director of the Department of Information Management for the District of Columbia National Guard.



According to Sgt. 1st Class Earlito Frazer-Sinclair, information branch chief, they provide expertise and equipment whether events are in the building or outside of the building. Communications is the lifeline of any mission whether tactical or support focused in nature.



The effectiveness of interagency relationships secures the welfare of the District.



“The MPD works very closely with the DC National Guard for a number of large-scale events such as July 4 mission and the Presidential Inauguration,” said Jeffery Carroll, the commander of the MPD Special Operation Division. “For this inauguration, they are providing support as traffic control as well as jump teams, therefore coordination with the National Guard is vital to ensuring the safety of the public attending the event.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 18:18 Story ID: 220911 Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DC National Guard Plays Pivotal Partner in 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Jennifer Amo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.