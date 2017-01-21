Oregon Soldiers proud to serve with National Guard team at 58th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Sgt. Cory Grogan | Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard’s 1186th Military Police pause for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cory Grogan | Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard’s 1186th Military Police pause for a photo at FedEx Stadium in Washington D.C., Jan. 18, prior to in processing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia are supporting local and federal authorities for the inauguration. More than 7500 Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia are working with partners to provide a safe and enjoyable environment. The National Guard is serving several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics and ceremonial marching elements, and has been a part of every presidential inauguration since 1789.170120-Z-FS713-45 (National Guard Photo by Sgt. Cory Grogan, JTF D.C.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard’s 1186th Military Police Company did their part to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, in the Nation’s capital. The Oregon Soldiers helped provide a safe and secure environment while teaming with more than 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia in support of the inauguration. The National Guard provided several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics and ceremonial marching elements, and has been a part of every presidential inauguration since 1789.



The platoon leader of the 1186th MP’s, Lt. Richard Smith, said his platoon would be supporting the security efforts of the 58th Inauguration. “It’s our job to help ensure people will be peaceful for the safety of the president, and the people in attendance.”



"It's a huge event," said Staff Sgt. Shawn May. "That you really can't understand until you're here. How big it really is. And how special it is to be a part of it."



Platoon sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Wright said, “We have a purpose, we’ve trained for this for a number of months—some of us for a number of years. This is a historic event, I was stoked to come out here.”

Pvt. Gerod Martin said it is one the best experiences he has had being in the National Guard. “It’s a big deal considering not many people get to do it,” Martin said.



Prior to the inauguration Spc. James Smith said he couldn’t wait to do his job and keep everybody safe in Washington D.C. There were some volatile moments with protests during and after the inauguration, but that is exactly what the more than 7500 citizen-soldiers did by bringing professionalism and a variety of skills to the important event.