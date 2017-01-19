Pennsylvania and Kentucky National Guard troops sworn in to support security efforts for 58th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Sgt. Cory Grogan | Military Police from the Kentucky National Guard’s 438th Military Police Company...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cory Grogan | Military Police from the Kentucky National Guard’s 438th Military Police Company based in Murray, Ky., practice riot control drills at Dunbar High School in Washington D.C., Jan 19. The Ky. National Guard Soldiers are supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Task Force Ready will assist local police and authorities with security for the inauguration. Soldiers were sworn in as Special Police for the inauguration where most of the more than 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen will support local and federal authorities to provide a safe and secure inauguration. The Mayor of the District of Columbia has the authority to appoint special police for a variety of reasons including important ceremonies. (National Guard Photo by Sgt. Cory Grogan, JTF-DC) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Richard Tylicki, commander of the 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Squadron based in Philadelphia, Pa., is also the commander of Task Force Ready for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. That task force also includes 260 military policemen from the Kentucky National Guard’s 438th Military Police Company based in Murray, Ky. The Pennsylvania and Kentucky National Guard Soldiers were sworn in as a Special Police Officers at Dunbar High School in Washington D. C., Jan 19.



Task Force Ready will assist local police and authorities with security for the inauguration in Washington, D.C., where most of the more than 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen will support local and federal authorities to provide a safe and secure inauguration. The Mayor of the District of Columbia has the authority to appoint special police for a variety of reasons including important ceremonies.



Lt. Joseph Colin with the Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. swore the Soldiers in from Task Force Ready.



“Today I had the honor and the privilege to swear in many units of the National Guard for the 58th Inauguration that is taking place tomorrow,” Colin said. “I’ve been deployed for the inauguration as an officer and sergeant, but this is my first as a lieutenant, and the first time I’ve been able to participate in a ceremony—it was very exciting.”



Colin said he is proud to work with the National Guard and other partners.



Tylicki added his task force has been trained in riot control techniques to support in a civil defense role if the police encounter serious problems.



“We don’t anticipate any issues, but our unit is trained well and ready to go,” Tylicki said. “It’s a special privilege and honor to be a part of an event like this.”



Spc. Austin Willet, a team leader with the Kentucky military police, said the event has special personal meaning.



“This is a big deal for me—it the first time for me being out of state—doing something for my country. It’s been great being here training with other Soldiers,” Willet said.



Tylicki mentioned that he is honored to work in a city that is so rich in history, and that he is proud that his unit’s tradition will be on display during the inauguration.



“Twenty-two of these Soldiers are part of the first city group located in the city of Philadelphia who will actually be mounted on horseback for the parade,” said Tylicki. “It’s a unit that dates to 1775, they escorted General Washington across the Delaware to meet the first Continental Army, and it’s a privilege and honor for them to participate.”