JBA supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

Members of the U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard as well as active-duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members participated in the 58th Presidential Inauguration in the District of Columbia, Jan. 20.



More than 1,000 Airmen from across the country represented the service alongside elements from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, in inaugural events for President Donald Trump as he took the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States on the Capitol steps.



“We have the distinct honor and privilege to represent our service, military, and nation at the 58th Inauguration ceremony,” said Col. E. John Teichert, 11th Wing/ Joint Base Andrews commander. “We are part of a long, historical line of military support to our civilian leaders, and it was a privilege to be the first to present our amazing United States Air Force, on her 70th anniversary year to our new commander in chief.”



The military has provided inaugural support since our nation’s first inauguration in 1789. Each service branch also had personnel lining the parade route as street cordon members to render honors to Trump as he passed.



In order to accomplish this total force effort, Joint Base Andrews began planning for traffic control, crowd management, transportation, communication, medical and logistical support for the inauguration approximately a year ago with participation from units across the base.



“Everyone had a piece in this inauguration in some way, shape or form,” said Maj. John Alsbrook, 11th Wing Plans and Programs director.



Security forces, logistics readiness, and many other units coordinated with Joint Task Force- National Capital Region in planning to ensure mission success. The JTF-NCR is a joint service command charged with organizing all military support for the presidential inauguration.



In the weeks leading up to ceremony, JBA held multiple rehearsals for participants in the parade and street cordon. Teichert led the Air Force division of the inaugural parade with representatives from the Air Force Academy, active-duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.



“It was vital to the success of the inauguration to walk through all elements to see if the plan was executable and to correct elements prior to I-Day,” said Lt. Col. Pamela Zane, Inaugural Cyber Operations Plans chief.



JBA also held a media day to showcase Air Force assets involved in the inauguration. Media members were able to attend question-and-answer sessions, view demonstrations and interview subject matter experts during the event.



In addition to supporting the inauguration, JBA members also bid farewell to former President Barack Obama and thanked him for his leadership here during a ceremony and final departure on presidential aircraft.



“JBA members played key roles during the inauguration and supported events with ceremonial, logistical, communications, medical and security,” said Teichert. “It was truly a humbling experience to be part of these events representing total forces displaying power, discipline and unity.”

