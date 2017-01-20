January 2017 Chief’s Choice Award -- A1C Earnest Trueblood

Q1) Where is your hometown?

A1) Browns Mills, New Jersey. It’s famous for its lush forests and the haunted Red Feather Trail.



Q2) How long have you been in the Air Force?

A2) Nine months. I joined because I was looking for stability, and I wanted to get money for college.



Q3) How long have you been at Holloman?

A3) Seven months. I love the mountains, meeting new people and traveling around the local area.



Q4) What squadron are you a part of, what is your job title and what are your duties?

A4) I am part of the 49th Wing Judge Advocate office. My job title is military justice paralegal. I process the logistics of court martial actions and Article 15’s. I like to bring a ‘can do’ attitude of perseverance to the fight.



Q5) What is your personal motto?

A5) Keep on trucking!



Q6) Name two of your long-term goals?

A6a) Be the best Airman I can be.

A6b) Have a family and make them happy.



Q7) What are your off-duty interests and hobbies?

A7) Playing baseball, playing video games, and spending time with friends and family.



Q8) Who or what are your inspirations?

A8) My family, in particular my parents, because I have watched them survive some tough times so I could live a nice life.



Nominating reason for selection:



“I nominated Airman 1st Class Trueblood for his outstanding performance and legal support,” said Chief Master Sgt. Barrington Bartlett, the 49th Wing command chief.

