    January Chief's Choice Award

    January Chief's Choice Award

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Airman 1st Class Ernest Trueblood, a 49th Wing Judge Advocate paralegal, receives the January Chief’s Choice Award, from Chief Master Sgt. Barrington Bartlett, the 49th Wing command chief Jan. 19, 2017, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:37
    Photo ID: 3110376
    VIRIN: 170119-F-ZW369-003
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 865.48 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January Chief's Choice Award, by TSgt Amanda Junk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    January 2017 Chief’s Choice Award -- A1C Earnest Trueblood

    Chief's Choice Award

