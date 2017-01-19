Airman 1st Class Ernest Trueblood, a 49th Wing Judge Advocate paralegal, receives the January Chief’s Choice Award, from Chief Master Sgt. Barrington Bartlett, the 49th Wing command chief Jan. 19, 2017, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 15:37
|Photo ID:
|3110376
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-ZW369-003
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|865.48 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, January Chief's Choice Award, by TSgt Amanda Junk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
January 2017 Chief’s Choice Award -- A1C Earnest Trueblood
