Naval Hospital Jacksonville staff deploy with Continuing Promise 2017

About 58 Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville staff are preparing to deploy in support of Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 will provide medical and dental care, preventive medicine, and veterinary consulting in Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras from January through April.



"Naval Hospital Jacksonville staff stand ready to deliver world-class medical care for Continuing Promise 17,” said Capt. David Collins, NH Jacksonville commanding officer. “We have the responsibility and privilege of supporting DoD missions around the globe, while also providing care on the home front.”



Lt. Cmdr. Robert Lennon, a family medicine physician at NH Jacksonville, is the medical site officer-in-charge for CP-17. Lennon will oversee roughly 80 medical personnel, who will provide treatment for about 15,000 host nation citizens throughout the deployment.



This will be the sixth medical mission for Capt. William Todd, NH Jacksonville executive officer and pediatric orthopedic surgeon, who is part of the advance team for CP-17. Todd previously served with Pacific Partnership 2008, Operation Unified Response in 2010, Continuing Promise 2011, Continuing Promise 2013, and Continuing Promise 2015.



As part of pre-deployment site surveys for CP-17, U.S. and partner nation planners worked with local professionals to develop specific plans for each mission stop, based on the needs of the communities. Each visit will include sharing best practices with host nation partners. Building on relationships created in previous years, CP-17 will increase the capacities of countries and communities to provide for themselves. Continuing Promise is a U.S. Southern Command training mission introduced in 2007.



NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. The command is comprised of the Navy's third largest hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (163,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 85,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more or download the command’s mobile app, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.