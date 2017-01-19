JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- Trump’s arrival marks his first official arrival at what will become the main airfield location for his travels aboard Air Force One.



Upon exiting the aircraft, the Trump family was greeted by Col. Casey D. Eaton, 89th Airlift Wing commander.



"This event was a historic moment for America's Airmen because we had the privilege of showcasing exactly what our mission and capabilities are here at JBA and the 89th Airlift Wing,” Eaton said. “In less than 24 hours, President-Elect Donald Trump will become our 45th President and for me to have the opportunity to represent America's Air Field was a tremendous honor."



Various organizations including the 89th AW, 811th Security Forces Squadron, U.S. Secret Service, 11th Wing Public Affairs and the 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron all came together to create a combined team effort with the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety of the President-elect.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 15:56 Story ID: 220721 Location: JB ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President-Elect Arrives at JBA, by Amn Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.