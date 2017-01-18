(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Army National Guard Recognized at Safety and Standardization Conference

    Illinois Army National Guard Recognized at Safety and Standardization Conference

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The Illinois National Guard was presented three awards at the 2016 Safety and Standardization Conference on Dec. 14. The organization received the Army National Guard Distinguished Ground Safety Award, Army National Guard Stellar Award and the Director Army National Guard State Safety Award of Excellence.
    “I am very proud of the Safety Office, the leaders and the Soldiers of this organization for taking action and making safety a priority,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “It is great that the efforts of all our Soldiers aren’t going unnoticed. I am confident this will motivate them to become even better.”
    Maj. Jayson Coble, Safety and Occupational Health Manager for the Illinois Army National Guard said safety is an ongoing effort and the key is to sustain what Soldiers have been doing for continued success.
    “This speaks to all the leadership in the state that they are all taking this very seriously,” said Coble.
    Coble said the Illinois National Guard is a community-based organization with a reputation for being safe.
    “It is important to us to maintain that reputation,” said Coble. “Having said all that, at the end of the day it’s all about our Soldiers returning home to their families the same way they showed up for duty.”

