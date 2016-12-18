(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Army National Guard Recognized at Safety and Standardization Conference

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Jackie Davis, Army National Guard Director of Aviation and Safety and Mr. Ken Washington, Deputy Division Chief, Army National Guard Safety and Standardization present Maj. Jayson Coble, Safety and Occupational Health Manager for the Illinois Army National Guard the Distinguished Ground Safety Award at the 2016 Safety and Standardization Conference on Dec. 14. The organization also received the Army National Guard Stellar Award and the Director Army National Guard State Safety Award of Excellence.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:54
    Photo ID: 3107702
    VIRIN: 161219-A-IQ309-003
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Recognized at Safety and Standardization Conference, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Safety
    DOD
    Illinois

