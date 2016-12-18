Col. Jackie Davis, Army National Guard Director of Aviation and Safety and Mr. Ken Washington, Deputy Division Chief, Army National Guard Safety and Standardization present Maj. Jayson Coble, Safety and Occupational Health Manager for the Illinois Army National Guard the Distinguished Ground Safety Award at the 2016 Safety and Standardization Conference on Dec. 14. The organization also received the Army National Guard Stellar Award and the Director Army National Guard State Safety Award of Excellence.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:54 Photo ID: 3107702 VIRIN: 161219-A-IQ309-003 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 3.97 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illinois Army National Guard Recognized at Safety and Standardization Conference, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.