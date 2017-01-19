Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy

Courtesy Photo | An AH-64 Apache helicopter prepares to take of at Fort Bliss, Texas. Approximately 400...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An AH-64 Apache helicopter prepares to take of at Fort Bliss, Texas. Approximately 400 Soldiers and 24 AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, will deploy to Europe this February for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Courtesy photo see less | View Image Page

Approximately 400 Soldiers and 24 AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, will deploy to Europe this February for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



The 1-501st will augment the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Drum, New York, which is the first aviation brigade to support OAR under the Regionally Aligned Force concept. These Soldiers will support aviation operations throughout Europe to improve interoperability and strengthen relationships with allies and partner nations.



"We're looking forward to this exceptional opportunity to work with U.S. Army Europe and our allies and partners," said Lt. Col. Chris Crotzer, 1-501st commander. "We are excited to conduct challenging training with multinational forces across several different countries and to learn about many new cultures while doing so."