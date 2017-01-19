(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy

    Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy

    An AH-64 Apache helicopter prepares to take of at Fort Bliss, Texas. Approximately 400

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Story by Abigail Meyer 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Approximately 400 Soldiers and 24 AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, will deploy to Europe this February for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    The 1-501st will augment the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Drum, New York, which is the first aviation brigade to support OAR under the Regionally Aligned Force concept. These Soldiers will support aviation operations throughout Europe to improve interoperability and strengthen relationships with allies and partner nations.

    "We're looking forward to this exceptional opportunity to work with U.S. Army Europe and our allies and partners," said Lt. Col. Chris Crotzer, 1-501st commander. "We are excited to conduct challenging training with multinational forces across several different countries and to learn about many new cultures while doing so."

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017
    Story ID: 220680
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    This work, Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bliss
    Combat Aviation Brigade
    1st Armored Division
    helicopter
    Apache
    1st Battalion
    501st Aviation Regiment
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

