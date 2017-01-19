An AH-64 Apache helicopter prepares to take of at Fort Bliss, Texas. Approximately 400 Soldiers and 24 AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, will deploy to Europe this February for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Courtesy photo
Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy
