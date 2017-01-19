(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy

    Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    An AH-64 Apache helicopter prepares to take of at Fort Bliss, Texas. Approximately 400 Soldiers and 24 AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, will deploy to Europe this February for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bliss-based aviation unit set to deploy

    Fort Bliss
    AH-64
    1st Armored Division
    Apache
    1st Battalion
    501st Aviation Regiment
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

