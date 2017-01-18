Air Force to celebrate the Biomedical Sciences Corps

Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group Biomedical Science Corps pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group Biomedical Science Corps pose for a group photo in front of the new 20th Medical Group clinic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 17, 2017. BSC Appreciation Week honors Airmen assigned to Shaw’s primary 15 biomedical career fields such as physical therapy and optometry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman) see less | View Image Page

From Jan. 23 to 27, the Air Force will take time to recognize its members within the Biomedical Sciences Corps.



The week is designated as Biomedical Sciences Corps (BSC) Appreciation Week in order to highlight and recognize the great achievements members of the corps have accomplished. Close to home, members of the 20th Medical Group at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, have scheduled a series of events throughout the week to honor and serve Shaw’s BSC members.



Most of the base community and all military members and dependents can get involved with the bone marrow donor registry scheduled for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jan. 27 at the Exchange main entrance.



Anyone affiliated with the Department of Defense between the ages of 18 and 60 can submit a mouth swab sample for registry and have their name potentially added to the DoD bone marrow donor listing.



The DoD bone marrow donor program helps run base registry drives and maintains a databank of DOD members who can be called on to help other DOD members when they need bone marrow.



“It’s an easy way to give back,” said Capt. Ryan Scott, 20th Medical Operations Squadron physical therapist. “It’s a way that we can support our own people in their time of need, and it doesn’t cost you anything.



“I think it’s meaningful,” he said. “If you can save somebody’s life; that’s pretty sweet.”



Additional events scheduled throughout the week include a kick-off breakfast with the medical group Nurses Corps, a virtual all call with other BSC members across the Air Force, lunch-and-learn sessions with providers from the medical group and community, and a day at the trap and skeet shooting range.



“I think it’s important to celebrate our commitment to the corps and our outstanding performance over the past year,” said Maj. Trey Doby, 20th MDG Biomedical Sciences Corps executive.



Doby said the appreciation week offers some unique opportunities.



“Some of our junior ranking BSC members will have the opportunity to hear from the senior ranking,” he said. “Some of them have over 20 years of experience.”



“We are definitely super excited about the events we have scheduled throughout the week,” said Doby. “Trusted care starts with the Biomedical Sciences Corps.”



The BSC has roots dating back to 1917 when the Sanitary Corps was established in order to counteract infectious diseases and illnesses. The corps continues to work to improve lives of service members and their families 100 years later.



The BSC is the most diverse corps in the Air Force medical service, containing 15 primary specialty codes including physical therapy, optometry, podiatry, physician assistants, audiology, speech pathology, clinical psychology, clinical social work, occupational therapy, aerospace and operational physiology, dietetics, bioenvironmental engineers, public health, medical entomology, pharmacy, biomedical laboratory, healthcare facilities architects/engineers, and health and medical physics.



BSC members work within medical treatment facilities, within major command leadership, at forward operating agencies, at Air Force headquarters, and in lab or research areas in order to meet the Air Force mission and demands.