AAFES Welcoming Home All of America’s Veterans with Online Shopping Benefit

After four years of coordination with the Departments of Defense, Army and Air Force as well as several other federal agencies, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) will welcome home approximately 15 million veterans on Nov. 11.



“AAFES is honored to offer this well-deserved benefit to those who raised their right hands, took the oath and served our Nation with honor,” said AAFES Director/CEO Tom Shull. “There are many generations of service members who have not been properly recognized for their sacrifices. The Veterans Online Shopping Benefit (VOSB) acknowledges their service and welcomes them home.”



Extending online shopping privileges to all honorably discharged veterans will directly improve family and support programs for Soldiers, Airmen and their families. Consistent with each exchange’s dividend policy, increased earnings as a result of VOSB is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in increased annual dividends to Quality-of-Life programs for the military community including contingency operations, Army Child Development Centers, Youth Services and fitness centers, Air Force Outdoor Recreation, combat uniforms, overseas school lunches and more.



VOSB also strengthens AAFES’ online business to better serve current shoppers. Including honorably discharged veterans will conservatively double exchanges’ online presence, improving the experience for all shoppers.



From technology upgrades to associate training to inventory planning, AAFES has been working on implementation of VOSB since it was first proposed in 2013. As a result, most of the required business capabilities are already in place, and AAFES will be ready for a smooth rollout on Veterans Day.



“AAFES, along with its sister exchanges, is ensuring America’s veterans are honored for their service and recognized as Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Sailors for life,” said Shull. “We look forward to welcoming our veterans home this Veterans Day and every day thereafter.”

