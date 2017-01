U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II, commanding officer, 3D Marine Division, leads a

division wide moto run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Simcock, a native of San Mateo,

California, commemorates all of 3D Marine Division's accomplishments during his time in the command.

(U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by MCIPAC Combat Camera LCpl. Dakota Heathwarr/Released)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 10:38 Story ID: 220185 Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3D Marine Division Moto Run, by LCpl Austin Weck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.