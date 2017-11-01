Marine Corps Maj. Maddux supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Maddux, a New Smyrna Beach, Florida native, joined the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Maddux, a New Smyrna Beach, Florida native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Maddux, a New Smyrna Beach, Florida native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

“Participating in something like this would provide anyone an invaluable personal experience they will remember for a lifetime. Each of our inaugurations are worldwide events. The world will be watching this one with a great deal of interest to see how our new administration presents itself to the world. To be a part of this, on the inside, will be extremely insightful and interesting.” said Maddux.



Participation by the armed forces traditionally includes musical units, marching bands, color guards, salute batteries and honor cordons. Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen also provide invaluable assistance to the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies.



The Secretary of Defense authorized 820 service members to coordinate DoD support in and around the nation’s capital. On Inauguration Day, more than 5,000 service members will participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies and other events.



Just as military men and women show their commitment to this country while deployed around the world, participation of service members in this traditional event demonstrates our military’s support to the nation’s commander in chief.



For more information about military support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration or Maj. Joseph Maddux, please contact JTF-NCR Public Affairs Media Operations at 202-685-3161 or army.jtfncr.pao.inaugural@mail.mil.