U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Maddux, a New Smyrna Beach, Florida native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 07:55
|Photo ID:
|3093526
|VIRIN:
|170111-A-GC266-006
|Resolution:
|3747x4684
|Size:
|878.86 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Maj. Maddux supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
