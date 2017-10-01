USS Ronald Reagan begins 2017 Selected Restricted Availability

Photo By Erwin Jacob V Miciano | Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class (AW) Kelsey Peery, from Tazewell,...... read more read more Photo By Erwin Jacob V Miciano | Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class (AW) Kelsey Peery, from Tazewell, Virginia, signals for correct positioning of a forklift on an aircraft elevator of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Selected Restricted Availability (SRA). SRA is a planned maintenance period to ensure Ronald Reagan is operationally ready for future patrols. The forklift was offloaded to receive repairs and maintenance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released) see less | View Image Page

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) began a Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) maintenance period Jan. 10.



The ship’s crew and civilian contractors are slated to perform repairs and maintenance to ensure the ship is structurally and operationally ready for future patrols.



“SRA is important because it’s the way we keep the Reagan in top condition to support any tasking from 7th Fleet and maintain its 50-year lifetime,” said Cmdr. Richard Jones, Ronald Reagan’s chief engineer.



As Ronald Reagan launches into her second maintenance period as the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, efforts will focus on multiple essential components, including the ship’s flight deck, hangar bays and general living spaces.



“This is basically where we live,” said leading petty officer of preservation crew, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 1st Class (AW/SW) Dickdale Pascual, from Manila, Philippines. “So, it’s important to get the job done right to ensure the proper quality of life for our Sailors in-port and underway.”



Not only is this period for executing repair and maintenance projects, but it also allows opportunity to prepare for future SRA’s and contribute lessons learned to the rest of the fleet.



“If we learn a lesson here, we try to transfer that to the whole carrier maintenance community,” said Jones. “So that way they won’t be starting from step one.”



Ronald Reagan’s crew contributed a combined total of more than 1.2 million man hours during the ship’s 2016 SRA. Ronald Reagan is scheduled to complete this year’s period of patching up in late spring.

“This is where it starts,” said Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, executive officer. “This is where we get the heavy duty maintenance done.”



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.