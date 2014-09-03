403rd Wing inducts community leaders into Honorary Commanders Program

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | Fifteen representatives from various establishments and businesses were welcomed into...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | Fifteen representatives from various establishments and businesses were welcomed into the 403rd Wing Honorary Commander program March 8, 2014. The program gives Gulf Coast community and corporate leaders the chance to learn more about Air Force personnel, programs and operations and affords military commanders and members an opportunity to learn more about the people and the inner workings of their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Reservists at Keesler Air Force Base have played their parts over the years in forging a longstanding relationship with the Gulf Coast community. The Citizen Airmen of the 403rd Wing continued in that tradition when they inducted a new set of local community leaders into the Honorary Commanders Program March 8.



Fifteen representatives from various establishments and businesses were welcomed into the program as honorary commanders at a ceremony held during the 403rd Wing's Unit Training Assembly. At the ceremony, each honorary commander was presented with a certificate of appointment to the program.



The goal of the program, which began here in June of 2009, is twofold. It not only gives Gulf Coast community and corporate leaders the chance to learn more about Air Force personnel, programs and operations, but also affords military commanders and members an opportunity to learn more about the people and the inner workings of their local community.



"What I'm hoping to foster (with this program) is a closer relationship with the community," said Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander. "The best way for us to get our story out is to educate people on what we do as reservists. It's particularly important for us to build that rapport with our community leaders and business owners. Their support for our Airmen and families is vital in helping Airmen train, keep our mission readiness and deploy, when required. Our new honorary commanders will gain a first-hand look at the programs, professionalism and pride at work inside the walls of Keesler Air Force Base. They will gain a better understanding of how we prepare our Citizen Airmen to support the Air Force mission."



The program teams up each honorary commander with a commander from the 403rd Wing, providing these local community members with a taste of the Air Force experience. Honorary commanders will be invited to participate in various activities and training events, such as airdrops, special commemorative events, change of command ceremonies, and civic leader tours. In turn, honorary commanders are free to invite wing sponsors to their respective events and meetings associated with their businesses.



Each of the participants serves in the program for one year, and afterward is considered an "emeritus" honorary commander.



At the ceremony, the honorary commanders expressed their gratitude and eagerness to take part in the program.



Steve Moses, one of the new honorary commanders and the general manager of Best Buy, said he was excited at the prospect to get a more in-depth understanding of the military and the people who serve.



"I think it's a great opportunity, partnering the military with members of the community," said Moses. "This will give us a better understanding of what they do here at Keesler, and strengthen the bonds between businesses, the military and the community itself."



While Keesler has received high visibility over the years, the Honorary Commanders Program offers local leaders a more "up close and personal" view of the Air Force's involvement in the Gulf Coast community.



"My husband was in the Navy, so I have some experience with the military from that aspect," said Honorary Commander Amber Olsen, Nextaff franchise owner. "But I'm looking forward to learning more about how the Air Force works, and especially meeting with my commander and learning more about what she and her people do here at Keesler."