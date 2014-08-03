403rd Wing inducts new honorary commanders

Fifteen representatives from various establishments and businesses were welcomed into the 403rd Wing Honorary Commander program March 8, 2014. The program gives Gulf Coast community and corporate leaders the chance to learn more about Air Force personnel, programs and operations and affords military commanders and members an opportunity to learn more about the people and the inner workings of their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

Date Taken: 03.08.2014
Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
by TSgt Ryan Labadens