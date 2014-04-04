403rd Wing hosts push up contest

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing Human Resources Development Council hosted a wing-wide push up contest during the Unit Training Assembly March 8.



Senior Airman Quang Tran, 41st Aerial Port Squadron, pumped out 92 pushups in a minute earning the top spot in the competition while Tech. Sgt. Deblair Tate, 403rd Wing Equal Opportunity Office, completed 70 pushups earning first place in the female category.



"This event promoted fitness, esprit de corps, the HRDC, but mainly it just helped make the Unit Training Assembly fun," said 1st Lt. Linda K. McCullough, 403rd Maintenance Group executive officer, HRDC member and event organizer.



Members from across the wing participated in the challenge competing against members from their age groups. The winners listed below received a trophy, gift bag and bragging rights.



Females:



29 and Younger

Senior Airman Jordan Watson, 41st Aerial Port Squadron - 44



30 to 39

Tech. Sgt. Deblair Tate, 403rd Wing Equal Opportunity - 70



40 to 49

Staff Sgt. Rodeliza Zupinski, 403rd Civil Engineer Squadron - 60



50 +

Master Sgt. Kathy Wheelock, 403rd Maintenance Squadron - 10



Males:



29 and Younger

Senior Airman Quang Tran, 41st APS - 92



30 to 39

Master Sgt. Dathan Osgood, 403rd MXS - 77



40 to 49

Master Sgt. Ragee Clark, 41st APS - 88



50 +

Master Sgt. Paul Martin, 403rd Wing Inspector General Office - 81

