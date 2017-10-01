Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport offers same-day contraceptive clinic

Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Mayport now offers a same-day contraception clinic, for patients considering a long-term contraception.



“We’re providing education and access to reliable sources of birth control, to help patients plan their families,” said Xiomara Lemmey, an obstetrics/gynecology nurse and contraception clinic program champion at NBHC Mayport.



During a clinic visit, patients are screened, evaluated, and obtain a contraceptive that’s medically appropriate as well as right for them. Contraceptives offered include long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) such as intrauterine devices, arm implants, oral contraceptives, and injections.



The clinic also helps men with family planning, and provides free condoms.



The same-day clinic is open for walk-ins every Wednesday, 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. The clinic is available to all TRICARE enrollees (active duty, retirees and family members).



For more information, call the Contraception Clinic at 904-270-4270, or one’s primary care manager.



NBHC Mayport is one of Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville’s six health care facilities. NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. The command is comprised of the Navy's third largest hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (163,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 85,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more or download the command’s mobile app, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.

